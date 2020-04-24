Taylor Christopher, of Carmichaels, daughter of Ryan and Melissa Christopher, has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for May by the Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club.
Taylor, a senior at Carmichaels Area High School, is a National Honor Society member, a four-year letter winner for volleyball, a two-year All-District Volleyball First Team member, a 2019 member of the Elite 6 volleyball team, marching band manager and light technician and stage crew member for the drama club.
Outside of school, Taylor works at the Prom Shoppe in Uniontown. She created a Cinderella Project to provide free gowns to anyone in need.
After graduating, Taylor plans to attend California University of Pennsylvania and major in communications disorders as well as possibly continuing playing volleyball with the Lady Vulcans.
