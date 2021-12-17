Carmichaels Area High School’s National Honor Society will hold its Winter Blood Drive for the American Red Cross on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
The blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 400 banquet hall, located at 300 W. Greene Street in Carmichaels.
Those who donate will be presented an exclusive, long-sleeved American Red Cross T-shirt. These shirts will be limited in quantity.
Residents are asked to maximize their blood donations because it will help more patients in need of blood. Also, those who are an eligible Type O, B- or A- donor are encouraged to be a “Power Red” donor, which give a concentrated dose of red cells, the part of blood used every day for those needing transfusions as part of their care.
This type of donation uses an automated process that separates red blood cells from the other blood components, and then safely and comfortably returns plasma and platelets to the donor.
Red cells from a Power Red donation are typically given to trauma patients, newborns and emergency transfusions during birth, people with sickle cell anemia and anyone suffering blood loss.
According to the American Red Cross website, the organization is currently at a dangerously low blood supply and the worst blood shortage in more than a decade. The dangerously low supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800 RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
