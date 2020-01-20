Carmichaels hosts annual blood drive

Carmichaels Area School District is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a Community Blood Drive through the Pint-Size Hero program.
This program, on Jan. 28 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Carmichaels Fire Hall, will introduce students to the importance of blood donation and provide lifesaving blood products for hospital patients.
"Our students will have the opportunity to show leadership and help save lives by recruiting blood donors for our upcoming blood drive," said teacher Kevin Willis. "Each student who recruits an adult to donate will be recognized as a Pint-Size Hero with a fun gift from the Elementary Student Council."
You can support this program by donating blood or recruiting other donors. Please schedule your blood donation appointment at redcrossblood.org using sponsor code carmhs, by downloading the Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-Red Cross or
emailing carmareablooddrive@gmail.com.
