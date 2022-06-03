A Carmichaels man was more than two times the legal limit for driving when he crashed into another vehicle killing a father and son, state police alleged.
Police said the vehicles driven by the defendant, Dylan Healey, 25, and the alleged victims, Brian Gilchrist, 41, and Joshua Gilchrist, 18, sustained “catastrophic damage” in the Feb. 20 crash on Route 40 in South Union Township.
The Gilchrists, both of Petersburg, West Virginia, died at the scene of the crash of blunt force trauma injuries to their heads, necks and chests.
When Healey, who was charged Wednesday with two counts of homicide by vehicle, was interviewed after the crash, police said he told them he couldn’t recall what happened, but believed he rear-ended another vehicle. He also reportedly told police he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day.
Tests showed his blood-alcohol content was .207%, over the legal limit of .08% for Pennsylvania drivers, according to court paperwork.
Police reconstructed the crash and, based on the evidence at the scene, found that Healey’s vehicle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed, but moved into the eastbound lanes where he hit the Gilchrists’ car.
A crash witness, Sarah Brown, told police she rushed to the vehicles following the collision and opened the driver’s side door of Healey’s vehicle and helped him out. When she asked him if anyone else was inside the vehicle, he said he didn’t know.
Another witness, Kelly Ann Bukrim, told police she stopped and saw Healey sitting in the grassy median, staring at his vehicle, which was on fire. She told police that Healey tried multiple times to return to his vehicle for personal items, but she kept stopping him.
Bukrim asked Healey if he had any drugs on him, and he told her he did not, according to court paperwork. Police said he also told her he had a few drinks and probably would not pass a Breathalyzer test.
In addition to homicide by vehicle, Healey also faces two counts each of driving under the influence of alcohol and aggravated assault by vehicle, as well as several traffic citations.
As of press time, a warrant issued for Healey’s arrest had not been served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.