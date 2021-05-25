A Carmichaels man died Tuesday, following a lengthy standoff with police in Cumberland Township.
Jeffry E. Christopher, 59, was pronounced dead in the emergency room of Washington Health System-Greene at 12:18 p.m., Greene County Coroner Gene Rush said in a news release.
Christopher was taken from his home at 76 Route 88 Mobile Home Park by state police around 9:15 a.m. after a standoff that started around midnight.
Rush said the cause and manner of Christopher’s death are pending investigation and no further details were available.
Trooper Forrest Allison said police were initially called to do a welfare check on Christopher around 10 p.m. Monday. When he refused to come out, they returned with a mental health warrant.
The state police Special Emergency Response Team was called to the scene, and Christopher fired two shots at police from inside his home around 6 a.m., Allison said.
Around 9:15 a.m., police made entry into Christopher’s home and he was taken away by an ambulance, police said.
“Our SERT team used multiple tactics trying to get the individual to come out of the residence,” Allison said Tuesday morning. “They made entry into the residence, located the individual and took him into custody after he resisted.”
The release from Rush was issued around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, hours after police filed charges against Christopher associated with the standoff.
Allison did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.
