A Carmichaels man is facing several criminal charges following allegations he broke into a residence, damaged property and tried to harm himself with a knife.
Joshua John Maraney, 31, is charged with one felony count each of burglary and criminal trespass and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief following the alleged Jan. 10 incident.
The charges were filed by state police in the office of Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates.
According to the criminal complaint, police received to a report of a burglary in progress at a residence on Eighty Eight Road at around 12:12 p.m. When officers arrived they were told by the alleged victim, Roy Allen StClair, the suspect, who he identified as Maraney, was still inside, the complaint said.
Police found Maraney inside the home, positioned alongside a wall, the complaint states.
When Maraney failed to comply with officers, he produced a large knife and began cutting his throat with it, the complaint states.
Maraney was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. for treatment, the complaint states.
StClair said he earlier found Maraney standing on the front porch attempting to open the door, the complaint states. Maraney kicked the front door in, ran inside and grabbed a kitchen knife, police said.
StClair said Maraney then threw unknown items through the windows of the house, causing more than $1,000 in damages, the complaint states.
According to court records, Maraney has yet to be formally arraigned on the charges.
