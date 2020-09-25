A Carmichaels man is awaiting trial on multiple charges following allegations that he assaulted another man during an incident earlier this month.
Tristan M. Allen, 21, was arrested by Cumberland Township police after he allegedly hit Kody Farrar during an argument early morning on Sept. 5 at Farrar’s residence in Nemacolin.
Police said the two engaged in an altercation and Farrar told Allen to leave, at which point Allen struck Farrar in the face. Farrar then pushed Allen outside of the home, and Allen broke a window and came back inside, where the men again fought.
According to court paperwork, Farrar had bruises and cuts from the glass, and a dog that was at the home also had cuts on its paws.
Allen is facing charges of burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault and cruelty to animals, and he was also cited for harassment.
Police requested a warrant for Allen’s arrest following the incident, and he was arraigned on Sept. 10 before Magisterial District Judge Dave Balint. A preliminary hearing was initially scheduled to be held Sept. 16, but all of the charges were ordered held for court.
Formal arraignment on the charges is scheduled to be held before Greene County Judge Lou Dayich on Oct. 5.
Allen remains free on $30,000 unsecured bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.