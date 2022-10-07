Carmichaels man waives charges in fatal wrong-way crash
- By Mike Jones, for the Greene County Messenger
-
-
- 0
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
Friday, October 7, 2022 2:54 AM
A Carmichaels man who allegedly was intoxicated when he was involved in a wrong-way crash near Uniontown that killed a father and son earlier this year waived all charges to court during his preliminary hearing last week.
Dylan Patrick Healey, 26, waived two felony counts each of homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI related to Feb. 20 crash on the expressway potion of Route 40 in South Union Township.
State police said Healey had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit to drive while traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the highway before crashing into another vehicle near the Morgantown Road exit.
The two occupants of the other vehicle, Brian Gilchrist, 41, and his 18-year-old, Joshua, died in he crash. The two men, who were from Petersburg, W.Va., apparently were heading home from a concert in Pittsburgh when their vehicle was struck. Healey suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Healey allegedly admitted to state police that he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day and tests showed he had a blood-alcohol level of .207% at the time of the crash, according to court documents.
It was not known where Healey was before the crash or how he entered the highway’s eastbound lanes in the wrong direction. He allegedly told a witness that he had been drinking before the crash, according to court documents.
State police charged Healey on May 25 and troopers arrested him a week later. Healey attended the preliminary hearing Wednesday morning before Magisterial District Judge Ron Haggerty in Fayette County Central Court.
In addition to the felony charges, Healey is also facing two misdemeanor counts of drunken driving and numerous traffic citations. He is free on $2,500 unsecured bond.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.