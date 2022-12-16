A new mural at Flenniken Public Library showcases Carmichaels’ history, depicting the town’s historical landmarks.
The artistic piece was unveiled earlier this year and is the result of a survey conducted by Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA and the Carmichaels THRIVE project. The mural was the second of two community-building endeavors, the first a community garden on the library property.
Alexandra Brooks, director of prevention at DVSSP, knew that creating a beautiful work of art could help the Carmichaels community come together, and the survey results really pointed to that.
“The mural was the result of the focus groups we did following our annual THRIVE surveys. We measured a variety of different community factors to see what the need was in Carmichaels, and we found that the highest areas of need for improvement were economic security, housing security, and arts and cultural expression. The survey was distributed for the first time in winter of 2021 (January and February) and again in 2022. Both times, the three highest needs remained the same. The idea of a mural continued to come up by focus group participants.”
The idea for the mural’s design, depicting notable events and landmarks in the community’s history, came from the residents of Carmichaels, who worked with artist Randi Stewart to create a mockup. Brooks added that Carmichaels residents are incredibly proud of the area and its rich history.
Brooks went on to talk about the need for a narrower focus when it came to the mural project. “We chose Carmichaels because it was a community that we had received a lot of other support from. We’ve offered violence prevention programs in their schools, we are regular speakers at the Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club, and several churches in Carmichaels make consistent donations to DVSSP.”
DVSSP took about a year to gather community feedback before putting paint on the wall. Once primer hit the wall, the whole mural took about two weeks to complete. Stewart also took time to visit Carmichaels students to discuss the project and the impact art can have on a community.
“The ideas for the design also came from the residents,” Brooks said. “We held two sessions with the community so that they could provide feedback to Randi regarding the mural. In the first session, she gathered information about what the community is known for, notable events in the community, etc. After that session, Randi developed a mockup of what the mural would look like, and we held a second community session for residents to provide additional feedback.”
As for why a mural, Brooks said the question was a little complicated, but overall wanted to promote a sense of togetherness.
“Simply put, art is a way to bring the community together, and community connectedness is a factor that can prevent domestic violence. There are a lot of other pieces to this project outside of the mural, though,” she said.
The annual surveys and focus groups help DVSSP truly understand the community’s needs and create plans alongside the members with buy-in built in. Other projects include art classes, establishing a resident artist at the elementary school and the community garden outside Flenniken.
“The garden has been a collaborative effort between so many people and organizations. The Carmichaels School District has had students help with garden preparation in the spring, the Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club collected 500 pounds of plastic grocery bags to have formed into a bench, which they donated to the garden, and a variety of community members help to maintain the garden throughout the summer. And, of course, the produce has been made available to anyone in the community.
“Most simply put, the overall goal is to increase resiliency factors in Carmichaels with a goal of preventing domestic violence. This is a rather new way of tackling the topic, and we’re learning a lot along the way.”
Anyone interested in more information about THRIVE Carmichaels can visit peacefromdv.org/community for project updates.
DVSSP encourages anyone who needs help with a domestic violence situation or anyone who knows someone who needs help to call the 24-hour hotline at 800-791-4000. All calls are completely confidential, and all services are free. The organization can still provide support if a survivor cannot come to DVSSP in person. Over the phone, trained advocates can help survivors create a safety plan or provide counseling support.
