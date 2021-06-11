Greene County commissioners said the opening of the county-owned swimming pool at Wana B Park in Carmichaels has been delayed because of what they call a “significant” leak.
The Greene County-owned pool was set to open June 5, but according to a release issued June 2 by the commissioners, the county’s parks and Recreation department discovered “a significant loss of water” near the pool.
“It has not been determined whether the leak is from the pool itself or from the plumbing or pump system,” the release states. “Industry experts are investigating the issue … until further notice and the issue (is) resolved, Carmichaels swimming pool will remain closed.”
Bret Moore, the county’s director of recreation, said the pool had repairs done in 2018, but they “didn’t hold.” He said leaks were patched at the bottom of the pool, but officials want to investigate other potential problems.
“We’re not really sure how long it will be closed,” he said.
In their release, commissioners recommended residents use the county’s other two pools, at Greene County Water Park in Franklin Township and at Mon View Park in Greensboro, which opened June 5.
Commissioner Mike Belding said the decision to delay the pool’s opening was made with the top priority being the public’s safety.
“Obviously, we are disappointed not opening on time, but our first concern is the safety of our customers coupled with the fiscal responsibility of not continuing to pay for water consumption we know is well above average,” Belding said in the release.
The Waynesburg and Greensboro pools are offering general swimming from 12 to 6 p.m. and swimming lessons from 6 to 7 p.m., and pool party reservations can be made for 7 to 9 p.m. through the recreation department.
Commissioner Betsy McClure said June 2 alternatives are being considered for those attending the county’s summer day camp at Wana B Park if the pool is not open by the start of camp. Those possible alternatives were not identified in the release.
The county’s summer day camp is scheduled to begin June 21.
Reporter Katie Anderson contributed to this article.
