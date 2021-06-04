Greene County commissioners said Wednesday that the opening of the county-owned swimming pool at Wana B Park in Carmichaels has been delayed due to what they call a “significant” leak.
In a release issued Wednesday, commissioners said over the past couple of days the county’s parks and recreation personnel have been exploring a significant loss of water and the history of water loss at the pool.
“It has not been determined whether the leak is from the pool itself or from the plumbing or pump system,” the release states. “Industry experts were scheduled to investigate the issue this week. Until further notice and the issue (is) resolved, Carmichaels swimming pool will remain closed.”
Commissioner Mike Belding said the decision to delay the pool’s opening was made with the top priority being the public’s safety.
“Obviously, we are disappointed not opening on time, but our first concern is the safety of our customers coupled with the fiscal responsibility of not continuing to pay for water consumption we know is well above average,” Belding said.
He added that while the issues at Wana B Park’s pool continue to be investigated, the two other county-owned pools – Greene County Water Park in Waynesburg and the pool at Mon View Park in Greensboro – are still scheduled to open this Saturday.
Both pools will offer general swimming from 12 to 6 p.m. and swimming lessons from 6 to 7 p.m., and pool party reservations can be made for 7 to 9 p.m. through the recreation department.
In regards to the whether or not the Carmichaels pool will be ready in time for the start of the county summer day camp – which begins June 21 – Commissioner Betsy McClure said alternatives are being considered for campers attending the camp at Wana B Park if the pool is not open by the start of camp. Those possible alternatives were not identified in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.