For residents of Carmichaels and surrounding areas wanting to swim at Wana B Park, the wait is over.
The Greene County Department of Recreation announced Tuesday the county-owned pool, will officially be open to the public Saturday.
County officials said earlier this month the pool’s opening had to be delayed because of leaks in the foundation of the pool. Bret Moore, director of the county’s recreation department, said at that time workers discovered “a significant loss of water” near the pool.
Moore said the pool had repairs done in 2018, but they “didn’t hold.” He said leaks were patched at the bottom of the pool, but officials wanted to investigate other potential problems.
Following that announcement, crews worked to successfully fix the leak, which enabled the county to set the pool’s opening for this weekend.
“We feel confident we have made the necessary repairs to maintain efficient operations for the rest of the season,” Moore said.
Starting Saturday, the pool will be open from 12 to 6 p.m. seven days a week and will be available for youths who signed for the Greene County summer day camp, which starts Monday.
Moore said swimming lessons will be available at the Carmichaels Pool from 6 to 7 p.m. starting July 12. In addition, individual pool parties can be booked from 7 to 9 p.m.
Pool passes, swimming lessons and private parties can be booked by calling the Recreation Office at 724-852-5323.
Moore said there are no capacity limits this season, but patrons are still encouraged to maintain social distancing and follow recommended CDC guidelines.
