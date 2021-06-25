Three recent Carmichaels Area School District graduates have been selected as scholarship recipients.
Kloee Connelly and Hailey McMillen were each awarded a $5,000 scholarship from the Paul and Dolores Jazwa Lavins Scholarship Fund. Each year, the fund awards two $5,000 scholarships, renewable each year for four years, to two seniors from Carmichaels Area High School. This is the 22nd year this scholarship has been awarded.
Connelly, the daughter of Nicholas Connelly and Nicole Albert, plans to attend The University of Pittsburgh and major in molecular biology on the pre-med track.
McMillen, the daughter of Robert and Rita McMillen, plans to attend the University of Michigan’s College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, and pursue a degree in biology, with the hopes of one day going to medical school and becoming a dermatologist.
Brianna Dulik was selected as the recipient of the Michael E. Holupka, Jr. and Kathleen Marinoff Gift Fund, which awards a $1,000 scholarship each year for no longer than five years to a senior from Carmichaels Area High School. This fund has been an active part of Carmichaels’ graduation for the past 23 years.
Dulik, the daughter of Lynn Dulik, plans to attend Gannon University on a pre-med track in medicine.
The criteria for both scholarship selections include: Need, grades, co-curricular participation, contributions to the school and a positive attitude toward the need for a college education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.