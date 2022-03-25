Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia (ACCA) recently visited Carmichaels Area Senior High School with an educational program featuring four live birds of prey.
Students in grades 6 and 8, along with high school students interested in the environment, attended three separate sessions. The program incorporated educational tools such as egg replicas, skull replicas and feathers.
ACCA educators discussed the importance of birds in ecosystems and the natural histories of the species of birds, as well as the work they do at the nonprofit.
The organization is licensed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to rehabilitate injured or displaced migratory birds, and to possess several non-releasable wild birds for use in educational programs. Students at the school collected donations of supplies from the ACCA wish list.
Earlier in the year, students virtually toured the ACCA facility during a Zoom meeting arranged by the Izaak Walton League. It was part of a series of virtual field trips to help students gain a better understanding of environmental-related topics and careers.
