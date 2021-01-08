Three Carmichaels residents were arrested and are facing a multitude of charges following separate, unrelated criminal incidents that occurred in the span of one week.
Suspect charged with attempted manslaughter following stabbing
A Carmichaels man awaits a preliminary hearing after being charged with attempted manslaughter following allegations he stabbed a man Dec. 29 in his apartment.
Carmichaels Borough police charged the suspect, Carl Grimm, 45, with one felony count each of criminal attempt to commit voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and disorderly conduct following the incident that allegedly occurred at his apartment on W. Greene St., according to court records.
Police said officers found the alleged victim, Kenneth Kelley, in stable condition about 8 p.m. in the Circle K store, where he held paper towels against his left rib cage. An officer applied pressure to the wound until Kelley went to Uniontown Hospital, according to reports.
Grimm allegedly told police he stabbed Kelley because he made unwanted sexual advances while they were drinking and sitting on a couch, court records state.
Following arraignment, Grimm was placed in Greene County Prison in lieu of $50,000 straight bail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates Jan. 12.
Suspect charged with aggravated assault
A Carmichaels man is facing numerous charges following allegations he threw boiling tea on his girlfriend, causing first- and second-degree burns to her face and neck.
Collin A. Reynolds, 26, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment following the incident that reportedly took place Dec. 27.
Talia Fischer of German Township, Fayette County, told state police she bumped the pitcher of tea and some spilled on Reynolds, at which point he became angry, grabbed the pitcher and poured the contents on her face, according to reports.
Police said the couple’s 4-year-old daughter and Fischer’s two other children were at her home when the alleged assault occurred.
According to court paperwork, Reynolds told police Fischer was angry with him about household chores. He reportedly said she smacked the pitcher out of his hand, he jumped back, and the tea was thrown everywhere, including onto Fischer, court documents said.
Fischer was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment of the burns, police said.
Following arraignment, Reynolds was placed in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $25,000 straight bail. The preliminary hearing for the case was scheduled for Jan. 4 before Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock; updated information regarding his hearing was not made available by press time.
Woman charged with assaulting victim with a bat
A Carmichaels woman is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting another woman with a baseball bat during an incident at a Fayette County residence on Dec. 22.
Alissa Ann Madich, 36, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment following the altercation at a Menallen Township residence.
State police said a fight over the cremains of a woman’s parents led to the assault. According to court paperwork, Tiffany Gillen went to the Herring Road home in Menallen Township to retrieve her parent’s ashes on Dec. 22.
Police said she reported she was upset because she thought her mother’s ashes were dumped into the toilet by Madich, Gillen’s brother’s girlfriend.
Police said Gillen got into an argument with her brother, Isaac Fabian, about the ashes, and he agreed to let her take them. When Gillen went into the house, however, she was met by Madich, who was holding a baseball bat, according to reports.
Madich allegedly told Gillen she wasn’t coming into the house and swung the bat, striking Gillen in the head, court documents said. After moving to the front porch, Gillen told police, she was struck by the bat in the head a second time before she went to her car and called for help, reports indicate.
Police reported Gillen was treated on scene for a laceration to her head, and that a small red and blue baseball bat was found at the scene, which Gillen reported to be the one she was hit with.
Following arraignment, Madich was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. Her preliminary hearing was scheduled to be held before Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries Jan. 4. Updated information regarding the hearing was not made available by press time.
