Carmichaels team places in Grassland Evaluation Contest

Forty-eight students from around Pennsylvania – including a team from Carmichaels Area High School – were able to gather in person at the Ag Progress Days site Sept. 30.
The students competed in the Grassland Evaluation Contest with a focus on the value and benefits of pasture management, wildlife, livestock grazing and soil health.
Winning teams received scholarships toward their secondary education at any accredited institution. Winning teams also have the opportunity to compete in the National Competition in Missouri next June.
The Carmichaels Area High School team, under the direction of Kevin Willis, won second place and each member won a $250 scholarship. Team members were Alex Lawrence, Brooke Watters, Sophia Zalar and Faith Willis.
The first place winners were from Sugar Valley Charter School. Under the direction of Chuck Bechdel and Robbie Weaver, each member won $500 scholarships. Also, the high scorer, Lillian Conoway, won an additional $500 scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.