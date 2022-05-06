Teams of students from Carmichaels Area Senior High took first and second place in the Greene County Envirothon.
They were among 70 high school students from the county’s five school districts to take part in the 34th Envirthon, a competition that pits five-member teams against one another in a series of field station tests. Those tests focus on soils and land use, forestry, wildlife, aquatic ecology, and environmental issues. The theme for the 2022 event, held April 27, was “Waste to Resources.”
Carmichaels Team #1, this year’s winner, received 448 points out of a possible 520 and will represent the county in PA Envirothon in Mifflinburg on May 25. Each student on the first-place team secured a $500 college scholarship funded by donations and the Greene County Conservation District.
Carmichaels Team #2 earned 351 points, and third-place team was Mapletown High School Team #2 earned 290 points.
The Greene County Envirothon is organized yearly by the county’s Conservation District and is funded through donations and grants from various businesses, agencies and individuals.
For more information on the Envirothon, call the Conservation District at 724-852-5278.
