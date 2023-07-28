Abby Ray of Carmichaels (second from left) was crowned Miss Rain Day 2023 at Sunday’s scholarship pageant. Also pictured, from left, are second runner-up Addison Palko of Jefferson, first runner-up Bryn Lahew of Waynesburg and crown bearer Naya Jetten of Waynesburg. (Photo courtesy of Jeanine Henry)
Abby Ray, a rising sophomore at Carmichaels Area High School, will preside over this Saturday’s Rain Day festivities in Waynesburg.
The 15-year-old Carmichaels girl was named Miss Rain Day 2023 at the 45th scholarship pageant, held on Sunday. Ray also received awards for top interview, top evening gown and pageantry spirit. She is the daughter of Jason and Natalie Ray of Carmichaels.
As part of her prize package, Ray will receive a $4,000 Waynesburg University Yellow Jacket Award, as well as an interview session with Pageant Winner Consulting.
First runner-up was Bryn Lahew, 16, of Waynesburg, who also received awards for top sportswear and scholastic achievement. Additionally, she received the Rain Maker, Remo C. Bertugli Memorial and John O’Hara Essay awards. Lahew will also receive an interview session with Pageant Winner Consulting.
She is the daughter of Michelle Shannon and Chay Lahew, and will be a junior at Waynesburg Central High School.
Addie Palko, 15, of Jefferson, was named second runner-up, and also received the top talent award. The daughter of Melissa and Tom Palko, she will be a sophomore at Carmichaels Area High School.
Contestant Camryn Hawfield, 15, of Waynesburg, was named Miss Photogenic, and received the Bryn Patton Smile and Kelly Smotzer Memorial awards. She will be a sophomore at Waynesburg Central High School and is the daughter of Tim and Betsy Hawfield. Contestant Ang Keane, 17, of Dilliner, was named Miss Personality. She is the daughter of Margaret Bigley, and will be a senior at Mapletown High School.
The crown bearer was 6-year-old Naya Jetten, the daughter of Mabel and Mike Jetten of Waynesburg. She is in kindergarten at Waynesburg Elementary.
Rain Day festivities, which celebrate the historically high likelihood of rain every July 29, will take place at Monument and Fountain parks in Waynesburg throughout the day Saturday.
