The 2019 Lions Club Christmas Basketball Tournament will take place Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28 in the Carmichaels Area High School gymnasium. Again this year, there will be both girls and boys teams from participating schools.
Admission is $5. The schedule is as follows:
Dec. 27
Girls - Waynesburg v Carmichaels at 2:30 p.m.
Boys - Beth Center v Mapletown at 4 p.m.
Girls - Geibel v Frazier at 5:30 p.m.
Boys - Geibel v Carmichaels at 7 p.m.
Dec. 28
Girls - Consolation Game at 2:30 p.m.
Boys - Consolation Game at 4 p.m.
Girls - Championship Gamp at 5:30 p.m.
Boys - Championship Game at 7 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded throughout the tournament for correctly answered trivia questions, foul shots and three-point shots. The traditional half court shot competition will take place, at halftime of the boys final on Saturday, for an opportunity to shoot for a free two-year lease on a new Volkswagen donated by 3 Rivers Volkswagen.
Games will be broadcast on greenesports.net with host Doug Wilson of WANB Radio. Please visit greenesports.net for broadcast information.
