U.S. Navy veteran William Varesko lays a wreath at Laurel Point Cemetery on last year’s National Wreaths Across America Day. The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club, American Legion Post 400 and Carmichaels Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491 will lay wreaths at the graves of fallen veterans Dec. 17, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Andrea Semenoff)
Zane Mitchell, a U.S. Air Force veteran, takes part in last year’s National Wreaths Across America ceremony at Laurel Point Cemetery. The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club is seeking wreath sponsorships for this year’s event. (Photos courtesy of Andrea Semenoff)
Veterans wait to place wreaths at Laurel Point Cemetery during last year’s Wreaths Across America event. This year’s event is scheduled for Dec. 17, and the Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club is seeking wreath sponsorships through the end of November.
The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club is joining forces with American Legion Post 400 and Carmichaels Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491 to place wreaths on veterans’ graves at Laurel Point Cemetery this December as part of the Wreaths Across America movement.
The Civic Club is seeking wreath sponsorship from local organizations, businesses, clubs and individuals. Wreaths are $15 each and tax deductible.
The sponsorship deadline is Nov. 30, 2022.
Last year, the Civic Club placed 350 wreaths at Laurel Point. This year, the club hopes to decorate the graves of 360 fallen veterans buried in that cemetery.
The Civic Club, American Legion and VFW will lay wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day, Dec. 17, 2022, in spirit with volunteers decorating veterans’ graves at more than 3,100 sites at home and abroad.
That day, the Civic Club will host a remembrance ceremony at noon, following the laying of the wreaths. This is the club’s 12th consecutive year participating in Wreaths Across America.
Those who wish to sponsor a wreath should send a check made out to “Wreaths Across America” by mail to: Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club, P.O. Box 453, Carmichaels, PA 15320
For more information about Wreaths Across America or sponsorship, call 724-966-2486.
