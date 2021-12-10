Hundreds of residents visited the Greene County Fairgrounds last weekend to enjoy a parade without even having to leave their vehicles.
For the second year in a row, Greene County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade was celebrated as a “reverse” parade. Rather than lining up along a street to watch floats move by participants drove through a planned route and passed by stationary parade entries.
Chamber Executive Director Melody Longstreth said roughly 250 vehicles and 800 revelers traveled through the Dec. 4 reverse parade. For the second time in the parade’s 83-year history, nearly 500 holiday treat bags containing books, candy and small gifts – which were donated by local organizations, businesses and individuals – were handed out to children. A small amount of leftover bags were donated to Corner Cupboard Food Bank to be distributed with the agency’s holiday food boxes.
“We were thrilled to see how many people traveled through the parade and how many happy faces we saw in those vehicles,” she said. “While the parade looked different, as a community we were celebrating and the children enjoyed the event.”
Paradegoers traveled through the fairgrounds’ arena barn and midway before ending the route through Building No. 8, which was designated as “Santa’s Shop.” Nearly 50 different stationary displays could be viewed by spectators.
The 2020 Christmas Parade was the first not held on the traditional route of High Street in Waynesburg. Since its inception in 1938, chamber had organized the parade to run along that route.
Longstreth said last year’s event was changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When the pandemic hit and Gov. Wolf closed all state highways to any event closures, the parade was not permitted to be held on High Street,” she said. “The chamber, given the long-standing history of presenting the parade, decided that so much had been taken from the children of the county that something had to be created so that they could see Santa.”
Longstreth said when the chamber began planning the 2021 event earlier this year, the organization continued to face uncertainties.
“On Sept. 1, the state had not yet lifted its ban on parades and festivals on state roadways. Traditionally, the parade planning begins on that date but things were placed on hold until the middle of September when the state finally lifted the ban,” she said.
“During the pandemic, the state drafted a new road closure form, going from a single page to seven pages. Included were increased insurance requirements that had never been necessary in the past which came at a cost.”
On Sept. 30, the chamber board met to discuss the location for the 2021 parade. After weeks of discussion, research and investigation, the decision was made to remain at the fairgrounds for one more year.
“That decision was reached due to several factors, one being the need for a new costly insurance policy, but the final straw was that the permit to close High Street could be revoked at any time by the state prior to the event,” she explained. “Based on the timeline and items that needed to be completed prior to the event, it was the best decision to continue on the fairgrounds for one more year.”
Longstreth said planning the parade on High Street instead of the fairgrounds provided logistical difficulties.
“People do not understand all the work that goes into the High Street parade from a logistical perspective when you are dealing with 90 to 100 units and two sets of announcers, 40 volunteers, a film crew, state and borough police traffic control and multiple parking lots and streets that needs to be closed to traffic to allow units to line up,” she said. “So, to do all of that with the possibility of the state revoking our permit if COVID numbers increased was a risk that was decided was too much this year.”
Longstreth said the chamber – a private nonprofit business organization representing 360 local member businesses and business individuals – receives no tax dollars and is not a part of any local, state or federal government. The annual Christmas Parade, she added, is one of two community service projects organized by the chamber.
“Funding for the chambers program of work consists of membership dues collected and its own fundraising efforts,” she said. “Most of the projects and programs are fully sponsored by private businesses and corporations.”
In addition to the children’s books donated by Early Learning Resource Center, free hot chocolate and snacks were hand delivered to vehicles courtesy of the county’s Children and Youth Services program.
The parade, which was underwritten by FirstEnergy Foundation, also received assistance from Waynesburg Rotary Club, the county sheriff’s office and volunteers from county school districts’ National Honor Societies. Crosspoint Church entertained paradegoers with live music, while Waynesburg, West Greene and Mapletown High School bands performed holiday songs.
The parade’s co-Grand Marshals were George “Bly” Blystone and 2021 Miss Rain Day Emily Bennett. Blystone was the recipient of the chamber’s 2021 Distinguished Service Award.
As people drove through, they were able to make donations to Corner Cupboard Food Bank and Salvation Army, and the Christian Motorcycle Association were also there collecting toys for the Toys for Tots program.
WANB Radio presented a special broadcast throughout the event, playing classic Christmas songs and also airing classic local commercials from years past.
Toys for the gift bags were donated by WHS-Greene, and First Federal Savings and Loan of Greene County donated two large pre-lit Christmas trees that were awarded to winners in a random drawing, as were Christmas decorations made by Jefferson-Morgan student Zoey Stull and a basket made by Kristy Vliet, owner of 5 Kidz Kandy, which contained items from a variety of local businesses, including Essentially Kind, Southern Comfy Boutique, Fashion Shop, Mickey’s Men’s Store and 5 Kidz Kandy.
Students from Waynesburg University’s communications department, under the direction of Richard Krause, participated in video and photography work throughout the parade. Longstreth said videos and photos will be posted on the Greene County PA Chamber Facebook page.
Stull, she was one of four area students representing their respective school districts as 2021 Miss Merry Christmas. Joining her were Waynesburg’s Brenna Benke, Mapletown’s Paytyn Neighbors and West Greene’s Desirae Lemmon.
The parade once again featured a contest for best floats. Winning first place was Early Learning Resource Center, which also won the People’s Choice award, followed by Special Events Commission – Rain Day Festival (second place) and Corner Cupboard Food Bank (third place). Girl Scouts Brownie Troop 88012 won “Best Spirit,” Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA won “Best Design” and Lippencott Alpacas won “Most Original.”
