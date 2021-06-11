Centerville Clinics has launched a COVID-19 testing program in Greene, Fayette and Washington counties that will include pop-up testing sites in each county in addition to the three testing sites established at clinics locations.
Funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers, the testing program will run for 15 months through August 2022.
There is no charge for the COVID-19 test, but the patient’s insurance company will be billed. To make an appointment, call the Yablonski Memorial Clinic at 724-632-6801. The noninvasive test takes less than five minutes and test results are ready in less than 20 minutes.
As part of the COVID-19 testing, there will be a short registration process. While there is no charge to the person being tested, each person with insurance should bring their insurance card, and proof of identification. The program is open to everyone in the three-county area.
The first three pop-up sites for COVID-19 testing under this program have been announced. They are the NovaCare Rehabilitation offices on High Street in Waynesburg, the Mon Valley YMCA pavilion on Taylor Run Road in Monongahela and the Uniontown Mall.
Additional pop-up sites will be selected and announced every month throughout the 15-month program.
The three COVID-19 testing centers at Centerville Clinics are at Uniontown Family Doctors on McClellandtown Road, Washington Family Doctors on Highland Avenue and the Joseph A. Yablonski Memorial Clinic on Old National Pike. All three are respiratory clinics with exam rooms that are specially designed following CDC guidelines to ensure proper safety.
The goal of the program is to encourage people to have a COVID-19 test, even if they have been vaccinated.
