Centerville Clinics is set to be featured in a documentary series airing on PBS-TV stations this month.
It was selected by the “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid” project for a segment on health care in America. The program focuses on the role that federally qualified health centers like Centerville Clinics play in providing health care regardless of an individual’s ability to pay.
“Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid” is an award-winning, short-form documentary series. Programs in the series are offered to PBS affiliates across the country and typically are aired between feature programming. As part of the project, the production company that produces “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid” developed a 60-second commercial on Centerville Clinics that will run on selected television stations this month.
Centerville Clinics serves communities in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties with 12 clinics and medical offices, five dental offices, and 10 behavioral health care centers. It has been cited by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for “exemplary service and commitment to quality health care.” It also earned a rare perfect score from the Health Resources and Services Administration following an extensive review that focused on 93 measures of performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.