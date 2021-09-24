The Central Greene School District board of directors voted to allow students’ parents, instead of a health care provider, to sign off on exemptions to the state’s mask mandate.
The board approved the measure at a meeting earlier this week.
Melissa M. Brant, president of the Central Greene Education Association – which represents the district’s teachers, nurses and guidance counselors – said Thursday the association is “very disappointed” in the board’s action.
“There are currently 26 active COVID cases among students and one active case among staff, so we believe that opening ourselves up to these exceptions takes away an important level of protection,” she said. “Following the state mandates to a ‘T’ is crucial, because it allows us to be in classrooms five days a week, which is vital for our students’ education.”
The state mandate, which went into effect Sept. 7, requires face coverings to be worn “in all school entities, including school districts, brick and mortar and cyber charter schools, private and parochial schools, career and technical centers, intermediate units, and early learning and other child care settings.”
It also allows exceptions to the face covering requirements.
The district’s revised form, available on its website, states students are eligible for “relevant exceptions” allowed by the state Department of Health if wearing a face covering would either cause or exacerbate an existing medical condition, or if they are hearing-impaired or have another disability where the ability to see the student’s mouth is essential for communication.
The form asks the parent/guardian or student filling out the form to certify that the student cannot wear a mask or face shield because of the mentioned exceptions.
The form also states that the order also provides that all alternatives to wearing a face covering, including the use of a face shield, should be exhausted before a student is entitled to an exception from the order.
Those filling out and submitting the form also must acknowledge and accept the health and safety risks associated with COVID-19 and agree to not hold the district liable.
The district includes three schools: Waynesburg Central High School, Waynesburg Central Elementary School and Margaret Bell Miller Middle School. According to the state Department of Education’s 2020-21 numbers, there are about 1,500 students in the district.
District Superintendent Dr. Kevin Monaghan did not return a call for comment.
