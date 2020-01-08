On Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Central Greene School District’s board of education held a short budget meeting that lasted about 10 minutes. The extra session will not replace the district’s regular agenda and board meetings, which will take place Jan. 14 and 21, respectively.
The meeting took place because the directors had a deadline of Jan. 9 to vote on a resolution of limit millage increase. The board approved a recommendation not to raise taxes higher than the Act 1 Index for the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Helen McCracken explained that there could still be a tax increase, it just will not go above the index. The board will also vote on the resolution again on its regular board meeting.
The other two votes were to approve new hires: Christen Harris as long term substitute math teacher at Waynesburg Central High School and Rachel Clemens are part time personal care aide at Margaret Bell Miller Middle School.
McCracken and student council members also took the time to recognize the directors in honor of January being school board recognition month. The students presented the board members with gift and thanked them for their dedication and creating opportunities for the district.
