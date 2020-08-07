With the start of the 2020-21 school year just weeks away, the five school districts in Greene County have been working diligently and tirelessly to formulate their respective plans for the year despite serious challenges and issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Messenger reached out to the superintendents of the five districts to talk about what lies ahead for students preparing to enter the new school year.
This week, we focus on Central Greene and Southeastern Greene school districts.
Central Greene School District Superintendent Dr. Helen McCracken said the school board approved during their July 29 meeting a safety and health plan for the district, which presents a hybrid reopening where groups of students will attend the school buildings at different times for safety and social distance measures.
McCracken said students with last names beginning with A-K will attend on Mondays and Tuesdays while students with last names L-Z will be learning at home virtually on devices that are given to them by the district.
Wednesdays will be a virtual learning day for all students while deep cleaning takes place, she added.
Students whose last name begins with L-Z will attend face-to-face on Thursdays and Fridays while the A-K students are home learning virtually on the computers we have provided for them, she added.
McCracken stressed that although the district’s plan is final following the vote of the school board at its meeting, the plan could change at any time due to mandates, orders or regulations issued by the state.
The first day of school is scheduled for Thursday, August 27. McCracken said the later start “added more days of preparation for our teaching staff so they can prepare to offer our students the best education in this new environment as possible.”
McCracken explained that approximately half of the students will attend at one time, while the rest will be learning in a virtual environment. The students will be divided alphabetically.
Students whose last names begin with the letters A-K will be in Group A or the Red Group, and students whose last names begin with the letters L-Z will be in Group B or the Black Group.
McCracken added that the district will be providing each student with a device, either an iPAD for the youngest students or a Chromebook for all other students.
In regards to parents wanting their children to stay home and learn 100 percent online, McCracken said the school district is prepared to accommodate them. Students in grades 6-12 have always had a cyber option available to them, and students in grades K-5 can and will be taught fully online by their own classroom teacher.
McCracken said at the end of the last school year, Central Greene teachers spent three days being trained on Google Classroom, the platform that the district is using for online instruction, with many of them going beyond the training to obtain Google Certification.
McCracken said it is a state rule and not a district rule that students must wear masks while on school premises, unless students are six feet apart and social distancing.
“It is our hope that with approximately half of the students present in each class, teachers can make accommodations to social distance the students, and, if the students can be six feet apart, masks would not be necessary during those times,” she said.
“However, parents should send their students to school with a mask for times like transitions in the hall, riding the bus if necessary, etc., until the order is lifted by the Department of Health.
“This order was not put into place by the school district and therefore cannot be lifted by the school district,” she said.
She added that all students and staff in attendance at school are expected to follow all CDC and state Dept. of Health guidelines regarding masks/shields.
As for every Wednesday being a virtual day, McCracken said the purpose of this is to allow the staff to deep clean between the Red group and the Black group in the building. The school district has purchased the appropriated CDC approved cleansers and machines, she said, “to continue to keep our buildings clean and safe.”
Additional and updated information may be found on the Central Greene School District’s website, www.cgsd.org.
Meanwhile, Southeastern Greene School District Superintendent Rich Pekar said the district will use a hybrid model as its reopening plan, with the understanding that the plan is subject to change as additional and updated information continues to be released from the state Department of Health, the state’s government agencies and CDC.
“Any notification of change will be presented to the community through the school district’s website (www.segsd.org), our one-call system and the district’s Facebook page,” he said,
Pekar said the hybrid model will provide two days per week of face-to-face instruction and three days of virtual instruction. Similar to Central Greene, students will be divided into two groups.
Group A will attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays and participate in virtual learning on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and Group B will attend on Thursdays and Fridays and will participate in virtual learning on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Pekar explained that Wednesdays will be “an all virtual learning day so we can thoroughly clean the school between the two groups of students.”
Pekar added that the hybrid model is a phased reopening plan, which will be in place from Aug. 27 – the district’s first day of school – through Oct. 2. Instructional models will then be based on whether Pennsylvania remains in the green phase (face-to-face model), or return to yellow phase (hybrid model) or red phase (Virtual learning model).
The plan also requires all students to masks while on school property and on buses, but they will will not be required when students are in class, eating and at recess and are following social distancing protocols of six feet.
Parents are responsible for providing students with masks from home in an effort to follow the mask requirements, and additional masks will be made available for extenuating circumstances.
The plan also calls for the school district to remove additional furniture from the classrooms to allow for as much space as possible to assist in spreading desks apart. Classroom configurations will be altered for maximal social distancing, and students will have assigned seating.
Classrooms and common areas will be ventilated with additional circulation of air when possible, and hand sanitizer will be available in each classroom. And, all new procedures will be evaluated regularly and may be adjusted as necessary.
“Our first priority is the health and safety of our students. We believe social interaction and face-to-face instruction are essential to our students’ emotional well-being, educational growth and social development,” he said. “This plan allows us to meet the social distancing requirements while providing student/teacher interaction. We will continue to evaluate the pandemic situation and educational options throughout the school year.”
Parents who choose not to have their children participate in the hybrid model and would like for them to participate in the district’s full-time virtual learning program should contact the child’s school as soon as possible, he added.
“We are committed to excellence and we believe that our students deserve the very best,” he said. “Our goal is for every child to be successful. We have very high expectations for our students and ask that they always give their best. By working together, we can ensure that all of our students will be successful.”
