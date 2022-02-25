Central Greene School District will conduct registration for kindergarten by appointment only for the 2022-23 school year.
Registration appointments will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Parents are to call the school to select a time on the following days:
n Student last name A-I - Wednesday, May 11.
n Student last name J-R – Wednesday, May 18.
n Student last name S-Z – Wednesday, May 25.
Registration packets may be completed in advance and brought to the elementary school main office. Packets are available at the main office of Waynesburg Central Elementary School, upon request pick-up/drop-off, or on the school’s website, www.cgsd.org.
Any child who will be 5 years of age before June 1 may attend kindergarten; any child who will be 6 years of age before the same date may attend first grade.
Parents or guardians should being proof of birth (birth certificate, notarized copy of birth certificate, baptismal certificate, copy of baptism if notarized or duly certified and showing date of birth, notarized statement from the parents or another relative indication the date of birth, or valid passport); immunization records; and proof of residency (a deed, a lease, current utility bill, property tax bill, vehicle registration or department of transportation identification card).
Immunizations records can be faxed to the WCES office at 724-852-1160.
The required immunizations for registration are as follows:
n Four D.T. immunizations (with one being on or after the fourth birthday);
n Four polio (with one being on or after the fourth birthday);
n Two measles, mumps and rubella;
n Three hepatitis B; and
n Two chickenpox vaccine-or documented proof of disease or titer level from your physician.
For children with medical conditions, guardians are asked to bring the treating physician’s name and address.
For more information, call the WCES school office at 724-627-3081.
