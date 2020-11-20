Central and West Greene school districts have recently moved to remote learning following confirmed reports of COVID-19 in their communities.
In a letter posted on the district website, Central Greene Superintendent Kevin Monaghan said the schools will remain closed through the Thanksgiving holiday, and the district plans to return to hybrid instruction on Dec. 1.
Greene County is one of 60 counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 has been designated to have “substantial” community spread, according to the state Department of Health.
Based on that designation, “along with the presence of confirmed COVID cases in our schools, a high number of students quarantining and many presumed’ cases that are still pending,” the district will switch to the remote learning model, Monaghan wrote.
The decision to resume hybrid learning could change.
The school districts – like others in Greene and Washington counties – have been working with the state Department of Health and the state Department of Education regarding school closures and changes to instructional models.
In the letter, Monaghan said the confirmed COVID cases in the district, which include students and staff, resulted from community transmission and were not school-related.
“With that said, I urge you to take necessary precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our school community,” Monaghan wrote.
Students in the West Greene School District began remote learning Monday after the district received notice of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case within the elementary center.
In a letter posted on Facebook by Eric Gaydos, West Greene’s academic director and pandemic coordinator leader, the district has reported this information to the state Department of Health and is following the recommendations of both the DOH and CDC that the district moves “to a remote model of learning while under the substantial level of community transmission and having a singular positive case within the school.”
The Facebook post adds that the district hopes to return students to the school by Monday, Nov. 23, and that the district “will continue to use CDC/PA DOH guidance to make our decision.”
The letter adds that the district is following its school safety plan, the reported individual would not be able to return to the school until they have completed isolation procedures, the impacted areas of the school would be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized and students and staff who are considered close contacts would be personally contacted by by the state DOH.
“The district is closely monitoring this situation and will notify staff and families if any additional actions need to be taken in the near future,” the letter states.
