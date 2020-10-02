The late Greene County Sheriff Brian Tennant was a man who was committed to bridging any gaps between his community and local law enforcement.
Therefore, it is only fitting that a local bridge would be renamed in his honor, which was officially unveiled during a special ceremony held Monday.
Led by state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, the ceremony featured the unveiling of a new sign on each side of the bridge, which is located over the South Fork Ten-Mile Creek at the intersection of South Porter and Lincoln Streets in Waynesburg.
A standing-room-only crowd applauded as Tennant’s family members unveiled the signs, which proudly identify the bridge as the newly renamed Sheriff Brian A. Tennant Memorial Bridge.
Tennant, who passed away in February 2019 at the age of 35 following a lengthy battle with brain cancer, was elected sheriff of Greene County in November 2013 and won reelection in 2017.
Prior to the official unveiling of the new signs, a ceremony was held that featured an invocation by Pastor Cristy Wise, the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance led by Tennant’s sons, a rendition of the National Anthem by Waynesburg Borough Police Chief Tom Ankrom and a benediction by Rev. Dr. Lawrence M. Stratton, director of the Waynesburg University Stover Center.
The ceremony also featured the recognition of numerous local and state officials in attendance, as well as law enforcement officers and deputies from the county sheriff’s office and Waynesburg Borough police.
The ceremony featured remarks by current Greene County Sheriff Marcus Simms and Fayette County Sheriff James Custer, both who shared warm memories of their friend and colleague.
“I got to know him when he was running for sheriff in 2013, and after developing a friendship with him I knew that he was a man of God who deeply loved his family and his community,” Custer said. “He served with great honor and dignity. This memorial will serve as a great honor to his legacy.”
Simms said Tennant was a mentor to him.
“He always gave me encouragement throughout my law enforcement career, and I looked up to him a great deal,” Simms said. “He brought humor and laughter to every situation, he always focused on being positive. That is the type of person Brian was, and that is what I’ll remember whenever I cross this bridge.”
Also speaking were Tennant’s father, Duane Tennant; his mother, Elaine Cumberledge; and his wife, Jessica.
Duane Tennant called the ceremony “truly a special and emotional event,” and shared that his son loved being a community servant.
“He often told me that he wanted to pursue law enforcement because it was about doing something he loved, about helping make a difference in people’s lives,” he said. “And he did just that. Brian also stared adversity right in the eyes (after learning of his cancer diagnosis) and never gave up. Everybody was pulling for him. And it was the caring community that kept him going.
“I am extremely proud to stand here today and say that Brian Arnold Tennant was my son,” he said.
Referring to reading a previous newspaper article that called Tennant a hero, Duane Tennant smiled and looked at his four grandsons, and said, “Never forget that you were your father’s heroes. He was very proud of each one of you.”
Elaine Cumberledge thanked the community at large for their love and support of Tennant, and shared stories of his desire to always want to help others, even during his adolescence. She also recognized Jessica Tennant for “taking such excellent care” of Tennant during his illness, and encouraged all in attendance to commit acts of kindness toward others in his memory.
Jessica Tennant thanked Snyder and Bartolotta for their efforts in memorializing her husband, adding that it was “truly a blessing” for her, their four sons and the family members to see his memory be honored.
The ceremony was held just months after Snyder announced that the Pennsylvania House of Representatives unanimously approved a bill that includes designations to honor Tennant as well as two other men from Fayette County, Pfc. Joseph Frank Duda and Cpl. Denny Ray Easter, also from Fayette County.
The bill, House Bill 1510, was amended to include House Bill 2088, which was Snyder’s original bill to honor the three men.
Brian Tennant began his lifetime of public service by becoming a member of Waynesburg Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company and worked as an emergency medical technician with Emergency Medical Service Southwest of Waynesburg, and Ambulance and Chair Service of Washington.
In 2007, he graduated from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Criminal Justice Training Center and began working as a policeman with Fallowfield Township Police Department and later with the Waynesburg Borough Police Department.
Tennant was strongly committed to community service. In addition to his fire company membership, he was a member of Greene County Firemen’s Association, Western Pennsylvania Firemen’s Association, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 87, Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association, National Sheriff’s Association, Waynesburg Lodge No. 153, Free & Accepted Masons, Waynesburg Rotary, Waynesburg Chamber of Commerce, National Rifle Association, Waynesburg Moose Lodge No. 461 and the Waynesburg and Mount Morris Sportsman’s Clubs.
He was also credited with saving several lives from a house fire in Waynesburg 10 years ago.
During the ceremony Monday, Snyder commended Tennant for his courage in serving his community as well as in his battle with cancer, and added that renaming the bridge in his honor is a fitting tribute to him.
“Brian did more with his short time with us that most people do in a lifetime,” she said. “To know Brian Tennant was to love him. That is why I am so honored to be able to dedicate this bridge in his memory. Now Brian’s four sons, his wife, his colleagues and the community will be able to drive across that bridge and forever remember his legacy.”
Snyder also recognized state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-46, for her involvement in the bridge renaming initiative. Although Bartolotta was unable to attend the ceremony, she said Monday was a “special day” for Greene County. She also commended Simms for his efforts in serving as county sheriff following Tennant’s passing.
“Sheriff Tennant served his community with honor and with great enthusiasm, and while Brian’s shoes can never be fully filled, I want to also take a moment to show my thanks and appreciation to our current Sheriff, Marcus Simms,” Bartolotta said. “Marcus has stepped in and done an excellent job for the people of Greene County, he had a superb mentor.”
She added that along with Snyder, it was her honor to join in sponsoring the legislation “to make Sheriff Tennant’s name stand tall on this bridge, and for one day soon his four handsome sons to be driving across it – a true and lasting legacy.”
She concluded by stating that being a public servant is never easy, but “Sheriff Tennant showed us all how it can be done with great strength and determination.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.