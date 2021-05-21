The Greene County Chamber of Commerce’s 31st annual Educational Fund Scholarship will be presented to Christian Mori of Carmichaels Area High School, according to a news release from the chamber’s scholarship fund committee.
Mori, the son of Anthony and Lois Mori of Carmichaels, plans to pursue a degree in secondary mathematics, physical therapy or pre-chiropractic medicine at the University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg campus in the fall.
This scholarship is presented each year to a Greene County senior who plans to attend a college, university or trade school. The scholarship is awarded based on a minimum grade point average and an essay.
A panel of seven judges participated in a blind judging of the essays which answered the question “How do you plan to use your education to make a difference in your life and your community?”
In addition to the scholarship, Mori will also receive a laptop courtesy of John Frownfelter, owner of PCsquared to use during his college career.
A total of 25 applicants from across the county applied for the scholarship.
