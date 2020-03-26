The Greene County Chamber of Commerce recently announced that the April 1 deadline for the Chamber’s Educational Scholarship and the Dr. Nancy I. Davis Memorial Scholarship for Educational Support have been extended to April 8, and the requirement of a guidance counselor’s signature on the application has also been waived, in light of the recent school closures.
The scholarship program is open to any Greene County student who will be a graduating senior in 2020. In addition to the $2,000 scholarship, the winner will also receive a laptop, courtesy of Pcsquared, and an embroidered book bag, courtesy of Greene County United Way.
The Chamber urges all high school seniors who have been accepted to a college or technical school as an incoming freshman this fall and have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better while in high school to apply for this scholarship.
The Chamber will also award the “Dr. Nancy I. Davis Memorial Scholarship for Educational Support” in memory of the late Dr. Nancy I. Davis.
The scholarship was established to honor the memory of Dr. Nancy I. Davis, an educator and advocate for education. The scholarship was established to aid teachers in their classrooms by providing scholarships to aid a particular project or need that will be used to enrich the learning experience in the classroom.
Applications are available by calling the Chamber of Commerce office at 724-627-5926, or they may be downloaded from the Chamber website at www.greenechamber.org.
Completed applications for both scholarships must be submitted by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8 by mail or by email at info@greenechamber.org.
