Greene County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications from graduating seniors for the 31st annual Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, which will be awarded this May, in the amount of $1,500.
In addition, the winner will receive a laptop compliments of PCsquared in Waynesburg.
The scholarship program is open to any Greene County resident who will be a graduating high school senior in 2021.
The chamber urges all high school seniors who have been accepted to a college or technical school as an incoming freshman this fall and have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better while in high school to apply for this scholarship.
Applicants will be required to write an essay and furnish a completed application and letter of acceptance.
Applications are available to be printed directly from the Chamber website at www.greenechamber.org or by emailing melody@greenechamber.org.
The top scoring applicants may be interviewed by a panel of judges as part of the application process.
Completed applications must be submitted no later than April 15. The winner will be announced in early May.
For more information, call the Chamber office at 724-627-5926 or email melody@greenechamber.org.
