Chamber welcomes new business with ribbon cutting ceremony

Local and state officials joined Greene County Chamber of Commerce and other area agency representatives in welcoming a new business, Salon Diem, to the area with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held last month.
The business is located at 199 Wahula Road in Carmichaels.
Salon Diem, owned by Lisa Lilley, specializes in hair color and is a full-service salon offering men’s haircuts and hot shaves, gel manicures and SNS nails, and tanning.
Lilley said expanding her salon and opening up a store front location has been very rewarding for her.
“The Greene County Chamber of Commerce welcomed me in as a new member and made me feel so grateful to a part of this community,” she said.
Joining Chamber representatives in welcoming the new business during the ceremony were representatives from the offices of state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, and state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, and Waynesburg Prosperous & Beautiful.
