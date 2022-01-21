Chamber welcomes new businesses with ribbon cutting ceremony

Local and state officials joined Greene County Chamber of Commerce and other area agency representatives in welcoming two new businesses, Essentially Kind and Southern Comfy Boutique, to the area with a joint ribbon cutting ceremony held last month.
Both businesses are located on 30 North Washington Street in Waynesburg.
Essentially Kind, owned by Pam Cunningham and Stephanie Knisely, carries unique gifts and snacks including premade “grab and go” gift baskets.
“We strive to cater to our local demographic with a focus on reasonable prices, quality items and things that are fun, unique and sometimes even a little quirky,” Cunningham said. “We also feature local crafters’ items in our store which allows us to increase our variety of homemade, unique items.”
Owner Laura Johnson said Southern Comfy Boutique brings excitement in bringing affordable, trendy clothing to Waynesburg and offering the local community a place to shop that doesn’t require leaving town.
“It’s fun to see women come in, try things on and then look at the tag and feel like they can actually afford to shop in a boutique,” she said.
Cunningham said when the owners were deciding to locate the respective businesses next to each other, they discussed the importance of having items that would compliment each other’s businesses.
“We’ve always prioritized having something for everyone and try to shine light upon all the forgotten reasons to give gifts and even the importance of ‘no reason’ gifts,” she said. “Steph and I love to give, and we’ve had multiple situations where we couldn’t find the right gift. Whether a friend has miscarried their precious baby or a child has heart surgery or a unique medical condition, we wanted to find the perfect thing to say ‘We are with you.’”
Cunningham said the owners are believers in being a day maker and spreading kindness.
“Sometimes the simplest gift has an unbelievable and lasting impact,” she said. “Above all else, we are so proud to offer amazing, affordable options in our little town. We know how busy life can be, and saving a few hours by shopping local and supporting three families goes a long way for all involved.”
Joining Chamber representatives in welcoming the new businesses during the ceremony were Greene County commissioners and representatives from the offices of state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, and state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, and Waynesburg Prosperous & Beautiful.
