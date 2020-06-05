Like a never-ending soap opera with more twists and turns than a roller coaster, COVID-19 continues to wreak unpredictable havoc with Greene County’s summer recreation plans.
Days after publicly announcing that the state had ordered the county to close its three pools and cancel the annual summer day camp due to the coronavirus, Greene County commissioners announced that the state had changed its mind and is now allowing two of the county’s pools and the day camp to open, with modifications and restrictions.
Commissioners stated in a release issued last week that on Gov. Wolf announced on May 22 a significant change in criteria to be considered in the reopening plan for Pennsylvania, specifically for pools and summer day camps. This change, the commissioners stress in the release, was approved by Wolf “without discussion or prior coordination.”
In light of these changes, the commissioners and the county recreation department are now anticipating opening the Greene County Water Park in Waynesburg and the Carmichaels pool and conducting a modified summer day camp schedule. All are tentatively slated to open on June 22.
In regards to the pools, Bret Moore, recreation department director, confirmed that the two pools are planned to be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
Moore said the only admissions that will be sold are season passes purchased at the recreation office prior to going to the pool. Admissions cannot be purchased at either pool. Passes can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the office, which is located on the county fairgrounds property.
Season passes are now available for purchase. Each pass will have the time frame that the pass holder is able to use the pool daily.
Moore said a limited number of passes are available.
n Red Passes cost $50 per person (all ages) for a time frame of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
n Blue Passes cost $50 Per Person (all ages) for a time frame of 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Daily.
n White Passes are 5-day punch cards. Cost is $30 per child pass and $40 per adult pass.
Red and Blue Passes will be for the pool of the purchaser’s choice, while the white punch cards can be used at either pool.
Moore said pool parties can be booked and purchased through the recreation office only. Private pool parties will be held at both pools from 7 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. The cost is $150 for a group of 25 people or less and $250 for group of 26 to 50 people. Bookings are now available.
If there are no pool parties scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m., the pools will be open to pass holders during these hours.
Swim lessons are also being offered this summer, only at the Carmichaels pool. The cost is $25 per person and session times will be 6 to 6:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 7 p.m. Each session will consist of five days of lessons (Mondays through Fridays).
Weekly classes will also be available beginning June 29 through Aug. 24.
Lessons can only be scheduled and paid for through the recreation office.
Moore said the pools will be following the state Recreation and Park Society guidelines and Center for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines, which include:
n Temperatures will be taken with no-touch thermometers upon entrance to the pools.
n There are no chaise lounges available. You can bring your own lawn chair if you choose.
n There will be no food allowed or sold. You may bring your own water or sports drink.
n Each pool will be disinfected between time frames.
n All bags will be checked before entering the pool area.
Lap lane swimming will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Passes cost $30 for the season and are being sold at the recreation office prior to swimming. No payments will be accepted at the Water Park.
As for the annual summer day camp, recreation representatives said a modified version called the Greene STAR Program (Summer Time Arts and Recreation) Program will be held June 22 through Aug. 7 for youths ages 5-12.
Camps will be held at Wana B Park in Carmichaels and Lions Club Park in Waynesburg Mondays through Fridays, excluding July 3. Camp will begin each day at 9 a.m.
Moore said temperatures will be checked with a no-Touch thermometer before entering the camp daily, and drop-off procedures will be announced before start of camp and will conform to CDC guidelines.
All program participants must pre-register for camp and lunch programs.
The camp’s daily schedule is as follows:
n 9 to 10:15 a.m. - Educational programming, games, obstacle course, disc golf, yoga, music and many other activities. Children will be divided into age groups for all programs.
n 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. - Swimming, for a nominal fee.
n 12 p.m. - Grab and Go Lunch.
All youths attending day camp must be picked up by 12:15 p.m.
Moore said camps will also be following PRPS guidelines and CDC social distancing guidelines.
The recreation department will also coordinate free “Grab and Go” lunches for students not participating in summer camps with all Greene County school districts and lunches will be provided in Waynesburg, Jefferson, Mon View and West Greene.
The free “to go” lunches will be made available from 12 to 12:15 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the following locations throughout the summer:
n Wana B Park, Carmichaels;
n Lions Club Park, Waynesburg;
n Downtown Waynesburg (exact location to be announced);
n Mon View Park, Greensboro; and
n Jefferson Township Park, Jefferson.
For more information about the pools, the day camp and the free lunch program, call the county’s recreation department at 724-852-5323.
Commissioners also announced that in order to facilitate swimming pools and day camps, the county is in “desperate need” of lifeguards, camp counselors, concession workers, night watchmen, guest relations and summer laborers.
“If we cannot hire the requisite employees, we will not be able to open the pools or facilitate summer camps or may have to restrict the hours of operation,” the release states.
Interested parties are asked to visit the county employment website, https://www.co.greene.pa.us/, or call 724-852-5381 for more information on employment opportunities.
Mon View swimming pool and day camps will remain closed due to significant construction work scheduled in the park and at the roller rink.
Although the reopening plan for Pennsylvania changes daily, Commissioner Mike Belding said the county will continue to encourage personal responsibility and safe behavior in accordance with the CDC and Department of Health.
The county government’s website is continuously being updated and provides information from local, state and federal organizations related to the coronavirus, https://www.co.greene.pa.us/coronavirus.
Additional information can be obtained on the Greene County commissioners’ Facebook page or by calling 724-852-5210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.