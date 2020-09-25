A Waynesburg woman arrested for allegedly throwing another woman from her vehicle during an argument earlier this month had several charges withdrawn and one charge waived to court during her preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Michelle Lynn Hysell, 23, was initially charged by state police with one count each of charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment following the incident that occurred early morning on Sept. 9 in Franklin Township.
Police said Hysell and her girlfriend, Kaleigh Anderson, were arguing in Hysell’s car about 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Washington Road and McNay Hill Road. Hysell was driving when their argument became physical, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.
Police interviewed Hysell, who reported that during the argument Anderson refused to get out of the vehicle and she began driving around 35 to 40 miles per hour when Anderson fell from the car.
Police then interviewed Anderson at 4 a.m. at the local hospital while she was waiting to be transported to Ruby Morgantown Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., for treatment of injuries.
Anderson told police there had been a verbal and physical altercation between them, and Hysell opened Anderson’s door and pushed her out of the passenger side of the vehicle while traveling “at a high rate of speed,” which resulted in Anderson suffering a punctured lung and needing staples in her head, the complaint states.
Hysell was arraigned on the charges on Sept. 9 by District Judge David Balint and jailed on $10,000 bond. She was later released after posting bail.
Court documents show that during Hysell’s preliminary hearing Tuesday, the charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment were withdrawn; and the charge of recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor count, was waived for court.
