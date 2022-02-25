The Eva K. Bowlby Public Library in Waynesburg will host its annual Chili Cook Off on March 12.
The yearly event features teams competing for the title of best chili at the library, located at 311 N. West Street, Waynesburg. Top chili chefs in the competition will receive prizes.
Those who wish to compete can sign up by calling 724-627-9776. Registration ends on March 10.
For those who are not competing but still want to try some chili, tasting tickets will be sold on the day of the event for $5 for three samples or $10 for six samples.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Competitors should have their chilis at the library by 10:30 a.m. for set-up. Electric services will be available to keep chili warm.
Attendees may purchase cornbread muffins, a bowl of their favorite chili and drinks at the event.
All proceeds from ticket sales go to the Bowlby Public Library.
