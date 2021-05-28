Just a few weeks ago, one of the local television news stations ran a promo for a story about the arrival of this year’s periodic cicadas.
It was one of those, “tune in at 11 for more details” announcements. Before it even finished, my wife quickly turned to me and exclaimed, “Already?!”
It should be clear from her reaction that she does not like the periodic cicadas. If you had a similar reaction to this story’s headline, let me reassure you as I did her: Yes, they are coming, but not here.
The periodic cicadas, if you are not aware, are insects that emerge in large groups, called “broods” in the spring. Unlike other annual cicadas, each generation of periodic cicadas remain underground for over a decade before emerging, together, all at once.
Just before emerging, they move closer to the surface and construct tunnels waiting for the soil temperature to reach at least 64 degrees. They crawl from these tunnels and up surrounding trees or other surfaces before molting one final time into adults, leaving behind an old “skin” called an exuviae.
As adults, the cicadas spend just a few weeks to a month mating and laying eggs before dying off. Within a couple months they are all gone until the next cycle.
There are 15 active numbered broods in the United States. Twelve are on a 17-year cycle while an additional three emerge every 13 years. While all the broods have a similar appearance, dark bodies with red eyes, they actually represent seven unique species within the genus, Magicicada. The brood which emerges locally is named Brood V (5).
If you lived in the Uniontown area in the spring of 2016, you are certain to remember them. Brood V roughly covers our corner of Pennsylvania (Fayette, Greene, Washington counties), most of eastern Ohio and large portions of West Virginia. In the past 60 years, it has emerged in 1965, 1982, 1999, 2016 and will next appear in 2033.
My wife found that last date reassuring. In the spring of 1999, before we were married, she is certain they attempted to dive bomb her each day as she went from house to car and back again. In 2016, she was equally displeased, but perhaps more so since her now husband spent a large amount of time watching them in the backyard and insisted on sharing what he observed.
You may be wondering, as she did, if they are not emerging locally, why there has been so much media coverage this season. The answer is that Brood X (10), for several reasons, is quite simply, massive.
First, Brood X will emerge in portions of 15 states, spanning from New Jersey to Illinois, north as far as Michigan, and south into parts of Georgia. In Pennsylvania, it will show up in most eastern and south-central counties. More locally, Brood X cicadas will emerge in parts of Somerset County and the Maryland lake counties. Since they don’t follow our maps, some may even cross Fayette county’s eastern border.
This brood will also appear in highly populated areas like Philadelphia, Baltimore, Indianapolis and Washington, D.C. That has thrust this year’s brood into the national spotlight, leading to more media attention, even in unaffected areas, and to stories like the one that alarmed my wife.
Finally, all cicada broods emerge in large numbers. One estimate is that there can be as many as 1 million cicadas on a single square acre. If you’ve ever heard them singing, you don’t find that hard to believe. It is estimated Brood X may consist of as many as 1 trillion cicadas.
Even more amazing is that the tremendous sound for which cicadas are known is created by only half the population. Male cicadas “sing” to attract a mate; females do not. The cicada males have specialized organs called tymbals that they vibrate to create their song. All of them are vibrating their little hearts out in competition with each other.
One misconception is that the damage we see on trees following a cicada emergence is from the insects feeding on them. While periodic cicadas spend almost their entire life underground feeding on the roots of plants, it is believed that they feed very little, if at all, as adults.
The damage we see is caused by females cutting and laying eggs toward the ends of branches. The branches die and fall to the ground allowing the larva to enter the soil and complete the cycle.
The result of this cutting activity, called flagging, generally has little lasting effect on mature trees. It can, however, be very harmful to young trees and shrubs.
In 2016, I had covered a young red maple that we had planted a few years earlier. Unfortunately, the cicadas still got to it and slit not only the branches but its trunk, which led to the tree dying. It is wise to plan ahead when you plant. Avoid planting a few years just before an emergence or take steps to protect young trees and shrubs to avoid excessive damage.
But again… not this year, at least not here.
This year, and the next 11 springs to come, local young trees and plants should be safe from periodic cicadas. Of course, if you really want to experience these amazing insects sooner, there will be many travel destinations this spring where you will find them. Even a short trip into the mountains over the next few weeks should provide an opportunity to meet Brood X.
More information about periodic cicadas and Brood X is available at: https://ento.psu.edu/news/all-you-need-to-know-about-the-brood-x-periodical-cicada-in-new-penn-state-extension-factsheet
