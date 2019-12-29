The Carmichaels Area Women's Civic Club recently announced its Girl of the Month for December: Abigail Fordyce, the daughter of Cliff and Tammy Fordyce of Carmichaels.
In school she is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Leo Club, Big Brothers Big Sisers, SADD, Spanish Club and Anatomy Club. She also plays varsity volleyball and softball. She's the varsity volleyball captain and earned all-section, all-county and all-WPIAI in the sport.
Outside of school she keeps busy by babysitting, working, volunteering throughout her community and playing Quest Club Volleyball.
She plans to attend one of the freshman guarantee Doctorate of Physical Therapy programs she was accepted into and specialize in pediatrics.
