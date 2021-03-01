The Carmichaels Women's Civic Club is offering a $500 scholarship to members of the 2021 senior class at Carmichaels Area High School.
Applicants must have maintained a cumulative grade point average of a 3.0 minimum, have been accepted to a college or technical school, write an essay, and furnish a list of school and community activities, as well as a list of honors and awards.
Applications are available in the Carmichaels High School Guidance Office.
Completed applications must be returned to the Guidance Office by 3 p.m on April 9, 2021.
