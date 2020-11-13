For the 10th consecutive year, Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club, American Legion Post 400 and Carmichaels Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491 are participating in the Wreaths Across America campaign.
The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club is now seeking sponsors to purchase wreaths that will be placed on veterans’ graves at Laurel Point Cemetery in Carmichaels.
On Dec. 19, National Wreaths Across America Day, remembrance wreaths will be placed on the graves of fallen veterans at more than 2,000 locations across the country and overseas. A remembrance ceremony will be held at Laurel Point Cemetery at noon on this day.
Last year, 342 wreaths were placed on the graves of the veterans buried at Laurel Point Cemetery. This year, the goal of the Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club is to place 346 wreaths.
The Civic Club is seeking sponsorship from individuals, clubs, organizations and businesses. The cost is $15 per wreath and is tax deductible. The deadline for sponsorship is Nov. 20.
Checks should be made out to “Wreaths Across America” and sent to the Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club, PO Box 453, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
For more information, call 724-966-2486.
