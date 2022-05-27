Waynesburg, PA (15370)

Today

Cloudy with rain this morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.