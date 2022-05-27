The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club selected Carmichaels Area High School senior Peyton Christopher as Girl of the Month for April.
She is a member of National Junior Honor Society, National Honor Society, drama club and dance team. Outside of school, she has been a dance student at For Love of Dance for 15 years. She is an assistant dance teacher there.
Christopher, daughter of Ryan and Melissa Christopher, plans to attend California University of Pennsylvania to obtain a degree in psychology.
