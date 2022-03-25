The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club selected Carmichaels Area High School senior Catherine Matyus as Girl of the Month for February.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, president of the Book Club, a majorette in the band and a food bank volunteer.
Outside of school, she is an altar server at St. Hugh Catholic Church and works and Dunkin’ Donuts.
Matyus, daughter of Jason and Crystal Matyus, will attend Bridgewater College in Virginia to pursue a four-year degree in business.
