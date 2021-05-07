The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club selected Carmichaels Area High School senior Bria Whipkey as Girl of the Month for April.
Whipkey, daughter of Chris Whipkey and Amber and Jason Yuras, plans to attend Penn State Fayette to pursue a career in nursing. She has completed three college courses this year to start preparing as well as job shadowing with a registered nurse anesthetist.
She is a member of National Honor Society, earning highest honors, and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD). She is also drum captain of the senior high marching band and junior homecoming assistant.
She also volunteers for the American Cancer Society, works in the pharmacy at Medicine Mine Pharmacy and enjoys spending time with family and friends.
