The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club selected Carmichaels Area High School senior Katie Swauger as Girl of the Month for March.
Swauger, daughter of Ken and Judy of Carmichaels, plans to attend Laurel Business Institute to become a cosmetologist.
She is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, and is a student tutor and a cheerleader.
Outside of school, her activities include dancing at the For Love of Dance studio, where she was named 2020 Dancer of the Year. She is also involved with the youth group at Mount Morris Gospel Tabernacle, volunteers at St. John’s Center for the Homeless and works at Fruition Bowls and Brews.
