The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club selected Carmichaels Area High School senior Anna Conard as Girl of the Month for May.
Conard, daughter of John and Tanya Conard, plans to attend Brigham Young University and major in exercise science.
She is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, marching and concert bands, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) and the school newspaper.
Outside of school, she is a dance student at the Center for Performing Arts, works at Pizza Italia and is a member of the youth council at her church.
