The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club selected Carmichaels Area High School senior Remmey Lohr as Girl of the Month for September.
Lohr, daughter of Jason and Tricia Lohr of Carmichaels, plans to continue her academic and athletic career on a golf scholarship at West Virginia Wesleyan College, and pursue a degree in management with a minor in marketing.
Lohr is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, Drama Club, marching and concert bands, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the varsity golf team.
She is also senior class president and varsity cheerleading captain, and was 2020 Homecoming Queen.
Outside of school, her activities include dancing at the For Love of Dance studio, attending Crosspoint Assembly of God, volunteering at the Corner Cupboard Food Bank and participating on the Callaway Junior and Southwest PA Junior golf tours.
