The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club has selected Carmichaels Area High School seniors Jessi Blasinsky and Kyleigh Kozel as Girls of the Month for January and February, respectively.
Blasinsky, daughter of Jeffrey and Kristen Blasinsky of Carmichaels, plans to pursue a degree in dental hygiene.
Blasinsky is a member of National Honor Society, anatomy and art clubs and the varsity cheerleading team.
Outside of school, she enjoys babysitting.
Kozel, daughter of Kevin and Kelly Kozel of Carmichaels, plans to attend Marietta College this fall and major in communications marketing, minor in graphic design and participate in the McDonough Leadership Program as a designated McDonough Scholar.
She is a member of National Honor Society, band, ski club and trap team at Connellsville High School. She is a first-place recipient of the Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club Art Award and won first-place honors in a history fair, as well as receiving honorable mention in a scholastic art and writing award.
Outside of school, Kozel is a North American brand ambassador for I. Rizzini Firearms, a sponsored member of the Competition Shooter Italian Firearms Group, pro staff for Clay Shooters Supply, brand ambassador for Lion Country Supply, member of the pro staff for Shooter King USA, and a member of 7 Springs Champion Shooters, SCTP Team.
She is also an avid skier and enjoys painting and designing.
