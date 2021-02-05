The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club has selected Carmichaels Area High School seniors Hailey McMillen and Madison Ellsworth as Girls of the Month for November and December, respectively.
McMillen, daughter of Robert and Rita McMillen of Rices Landing, plans to pursue a degree in biology and continue her education beyond undergrad.
McMillen is a member of the National Honor Society, Academic League, student council, Senior Standing Committee, Peer Court and the school newspaper staff. She is also senior editor of the school yearbook and a co-captain of the varsity cheer squad.
Outside of school, she enjoys working at Hunting Hills and Back Bay Catering.
Ellsworth, daughter of Chasity and Brent Ellsworth of Crucible, plans to attend West Virginia University and receive a master’s degree in radiology. She also plans to enlist in the Air Force Reserves.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, student council, school newspaper staff, the Carmichaels girl’s softball and varsity volleyball teams, and is also a helper for the Carmichaels middle school volleyball team.
Outside of school, she has enjoyed working at the Greene County Summer Day Camp and babysitting.
