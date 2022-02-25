The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club selected Carmichaels Area High School senior Lauren Dobish as Girl of the Month for January.
Dobish, daughter of Pam Dobish and Ron and Amy Dobish, will attend Slippery Rock University to pursue a dual certification in early childhood and special education.
She is president of the Spanish club and a member of National Honor Society, Senior Standing Committee and Students Against Destructive Decisions. She is also proofing editor of the school newspaper. She is in the top ten of the 2022 graduating class.
Dobish is a tutor at the Helping House and is employed at Sheetz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.